Ben Williams and Bill Harvey Sr. of Shed Fest join New York Outdoor News editor Dan Ladd to talk about the upcoming annual late winter/early spring celebration of shed hunting in Western New York and beyond. Harvey is helping continue the effort established by his son who was not able to be involved this year, while Williams wears many hats in the hunting world including as scorer for the Northeast Big Buck Club, as well as his work with Whitetail Properties.
Episode 69 — Shed Fest 2025
