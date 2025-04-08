Michigan whitetails handling average snowfall, though impact can vary in the U.P.

After a record mild winter during the first months of 2024, the winter of 2025 is back to average across the Upper Peninsula, according to DNR Deer Specialist Chad Fedewa.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here