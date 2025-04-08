Michigan Mixed Bag: Conversations and coffee with DNR fisheries division staff

Marquette, Mich. — Conversations and Coffee, a public meeting to discuss regional and statewide fishing regulation changes, will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 14, at the Ishpeming Township Hall, 1575 U.S. Highway-41 W. in Ishpeming.

DNR Fisheries Division staff from the Lake Superior Management Unit will discuss regulation changes being proposed for Lake Superior lake trout, burbot daily possession limit, burbot hoop netting, local trout lake regulations and other Upper Peninsula fishing regulation proposals.

These meetings are designed to gather public input and feedback on regulation changes being proposed before they are presented to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission for consideration. They’re also a great opportunity to meet fisheries managers and biologists and stay current on local fisheries.

To learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries for current and future generations, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing.

Freshwater Fun: Chart Your Boating Adventure with MiBFF

Lansing — If you’re already dreaming of sun-soaked days on the water, take advantage of the DNR’s improved tool for navigating to your best boating destinations this summer.

The new Michigan Boating Facility Finder, or MiBFF, makes finding boating access sites a breeze. Use the interactive map to explore launch points, check watercraft rules, and stay informed about closures.

“MiBFF provides updated facility information through a much-improved, user-friendly mapping system that cuts out the delays that the prior system had,” said Jordan Byelich, waterways development program manager for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

Start planning your summer boating adventures today by accessing the Michigan Boating Facility Finder at Michigan.gov/MiBFF.

Be sure to grab a printed Michigan Harbor Guide highlighting 19 state-managed and select local government harbor/marina facilities. Ask harbor staff for your copy.

Email Jordan Byelich at ByelichJ@Michigan.gov for more info.

Thousands of Acres of State Forest Roads Open to ORVs

Lansing — With thousands of miles of state forest roads to explore, Michigan’s beautiful outdoors offers endless adventure to hikers, anglers, and off-road enthusiasts. It’s time to grab your gear, download a map, and hit the open roads.

On April 1 of each year, the DNR updates the state forest road maps to keep them current. These maps are available in an easyto-use, interactive web format and as printable PDFs, making it simple to plan your next outing.

After the annual road inventory and review, 11,810 miles of Michigan’s forest roads and trails are open to off-road vehicles including: more than 5,706 miles in the Upper Peninsula; about 6,095 miles in the northern Lower Peninsula; and about 9 miles in the southern Lower Peninsula.

This is an increase of 45 miles from 2024.

Review ORV rules, regulations, closures and more at Michigan.gov/ORVInfo. Updated maps and other information is available at Michigan.gov/ForestRoads.

DNR’s Ron Olson Honored by Michigan United Conservation Clubs

Lansing — Ron Olson, longtime chief of the Michigan DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division, recently was recognized by Michigan United Conservation Clubs for his decades of service to conservation. Olson was honored during MUCC’s annual convention last month in northern Michigan.

Olson, who became chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division in January 2005, received the 50 Years of Service to Conservation Award during MUCC’s convention at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

In his role with the DNR, Olson is responsible for operations, budgeting, planning and strategic management of the division that includes 82 public harbors, 103 state parks and recreation areas, 13,400-plus miles of state-designated trails and more than a thousand public boating access sites.