Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. For more info, call Glenn, 330-770-8027. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery Shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Delaware Valley Fish & Game: 3D shoots April 6&19, May 4&18, June 1, 15, 29, July 13&27, Aug. 10&24, Sept. 7. 7 to 11 a.m. at 7343 Ferry Road, Point Pleasant. delvalfishandgame.com

Five Points Hunting Club: 3D shoots April 13, May 18, June 8, July 13, Sept. 14 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at club, Aliquippa. Hunt of a Lifetime shoot Aug. 9-10. For info, 724-601-6797.

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

Library Sportsmen’s Association: 3D shoot, first Sunday of the month April through September, 7 a.m. to noon at Library Sportsmen’s, 6312 Route PA-88, Finleyville, For info, 412-398-8936.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: 3D shoots first Sunday of month January through August. Traditional shoot May 23-25. Raccoon (night) shoot Aug. 16. Bowhunter weekend Sept. 13-14. Indoor range winter target league, open shooting and family nights. Outdoor range target and 3D leagues. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

Saltsburg Sportsmen: 2025 3D archery shoots May 4, June 8&22, July 6&20, Aug. 3&17 at the club. Registration 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, 724-639-0360.

St. Clair Tremont Trap & Field Club: 3D shoots, May 4, June 22, Aug. 16 (night shoot dusk to midnight) Aug. 17, Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tremont Shooting Range, Johnstown. For info, call Brian Pegg 814-241-3973.

St. Clair Trap & Field Club: Trapping shoots Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. at Tremont Shooting Range, Johnstown. Starts May 1. For info, Bill Clark 412-860-1340.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Penn Archery Club: Spring classic traditional shoot 7 a.m.-3 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. to noon April 27 at West Penn Archery Club, New Ringgold. For info, 208-755-6812.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932- 2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

SHOWS

MAY 8-10: North American Trap Collectors Association will host North Orwell Pa. Sportsman show at 7 a.m. at North Orwell Pa. Community Hall, Route 187. For info, 607-426-7276.

MAY 31: Orangeville Sportsmen’s Club Flea Market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club. Vendors needed. For info, call 570-441-8803.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info, call 570-825-9744.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

APRIL 12: Pa. Disabled Hunters Program annual fundraising banquet 3 to 9 p.m. at The Where House of Hamburg. For info, 484-201-3437.

APRIL 16: Clover Leaf Archery Club league banquet, 7 p.m. at the club. For info, 215-538-9085.

APRIL 26: Pa. Trappers Assoc. state banquet 4:30 p.m. at Red Fern Banquet Hall, 169 Benzinger Road, St. Marys. For info, 814-335-4526.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited Berks County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. Beltzner Hall, Kutztown. For info, 610-662-9590.

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m. at SVCVFD, Loganton. For info, 570-660-0300.

MAY 9-10: Whitetails Unlimited Bucks County Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m. at New Hope Eagle Fire Co. For info, 484-550-3625.

MAY 10: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Endless Mountains Chapter conservation banquet at The Beaumont Inn, Dallas, Pa. Doors open at 3. For info, Mike 570-204-2235 or Erin 570-204-2688.

MAY 17: Whitetails Ulimited Locust Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m. Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For info, 570-985-0210.

JUNE 7: Whitetails Unlimited Mifflin County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. at Reedsville Fire Co. For info, 717-250-5624.

JUNE 12-14: District 8 and North American Trap Collectors, 88th Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous at Shippensburg fairgrounds. Kids cabin, June 13; trap setting contests, June 14. For info, Patrappers.com or Eric Woy 717-552-7413.

AUG. 26: Raystown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising banquet at Smithfield Firehall, Huntingdon. For info and tickets, call 814-644-5608.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JUNE 21: Sportsmen Clubs of Mercer County/Harthegig Conservation Club youth field day at Harthegig Conservation Club, Fredonia. Registration at 7 a.m. Register April 15-June 5 on Game Commission website. For info, 724-475-2189.

SEPT. 13: Backroads PA Local Services will hold Wild Alleghenies Outdoor Adventure & Sportsman’s Expo 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at PNG Field, Altoona. Visit wildallegheniesoutdooradventureexpo.com. For info, 814-932-2164.