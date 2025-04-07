Ohio Mixed Bag: Buckeye Blast coming In May

Greenville, Ohio — The Light Foundation, co-founded by New England Patriots National Football League Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light, is bringing a version of its annual Celebrity Shoot-Out fundraising event to Ohio this May with its first-ever Buckeye Blast.

On May 13, hosted at Delaware, Ohio’s five-star Black Wing Shooting Center, the Light Foundation’s Buckeye Blast welcomes new and experienced shooters, sports enthusiasts, collectors, foodies, and music lovers for a day stocked with competitive shooting, special guest appearances, silent and live auctions, food, live entertainment, and more.

Proceeds from the Buckeye Blast’s fundraising efforts will be invested into the Light Foundation’s youth initiatives–programs that help young people become R.E.A.L (Responsible, Ethical, Accountable Leaders) by developing the skills, values, and mindset needed to create a meaningful and productive future. The Light Foundation has strived toward this goal since its establishment in 2001 by Matt and his wife, Susie.

The Buckeye Blast will be an event on par with the Light Foundation’s highly successful Matt Light Celebrity Shootout (MLCSO) held annually in Rhode Island. Its recent event raised $1 million to fund youth programs.

For its Ohio counterpart, guests will enjoy sporting clays competitions in squads of four, auctions of sports memorabilia and exclusive items, a live performance from acclaimed country singer-songwriter Tyler Farr, and appearances from big names in Major League Baseball like Tombo Martin and Jon Niese, mixed-martial artist and UFC veteran Matt Brown, plus former NFL players with Buckeye roots Matt Finkes, Nate Ebner, and sports radio host Bobby Carpenter.

Companies interested in sponsoring the Buckeye Blast should reach out to Troy Eden at troy@mattlight72.com. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up early at www.mattlight72.com to secure a spot.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Van Wert Gets New Officer

Findlay, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Nolan Johnson, of Marblehead, has been assigned to Van Wert County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2024 graduate of the Ohio DNR Wildlife Officer Academy, Johnson previously served at-large in northwest Ohio. He replaces wildlife officer Nathan Robinson, who was recently promoted to wildlife investigator.

Johnson, 22, graduated from Danbury High School and then Hocking College in 2022 with a degree in natural resources law enforcement. Prior to becoming a wildlife officer, Johnson worked for the Division of Wildlife’s Sandusky Fisheries Research Station as a wildlife technician.

To reach Johnson directly, call 419-348-0311. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437).

Reports can remain anonymous.

Bridle, APV Trails To Reopen

Columbus — Bridle trails, which are used for horseback riding, and all-purpose vehicle (APV) areas in Ohio’s state forests will reopen this spring following their seasonal winter closure.

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Forestry reopened bridle trails March 31, followed by the Richland Furnace and Perry state forests’ APV areas on Friday, April 4. The Pike State Forest APV area reopened on Monday, April 7.

The seasonal closure helps protect the trails during a time of year in which they can be consistently wet and muddy.

Scholarship Honors Late Cheryl Harner

Crestline, Ohio — The Midwest Native Plant Society Inc. (MNPS), in conjunction with the Harner Family, of Crestline, Ohio, have established the CBH Wonder Fund, a scholarship program which aims to provide free access and volunteer opportunities for recipients to participate in events hosted by the Society.

The fund honors the memory of Cheryl Boyd Harner, a prominent naturalist, conservation activist, and founder of the Flora-Quest ecotourism program. She died last June at age 64 from early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. The MNPS events aim to help scholarship recipients gain experience of value in professional or volunteer nature-related endeavors, such as coursework or volunteer work in natural areas, parks, land conservancies, or the sciences. Attending Society programs, lectures, and field trips can offer opportunities to learn from renowned naturalists, educators, and conservation leaders in the field.

For details, visit here.

– Compiled from staff, DNR, and wire reports