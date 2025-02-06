Christine Thomas: My Airedale, Major, meets ‘the rats’: Part 1

“I am headed over to the Oh Rats Training Center in Sheboygan Falls on Dec. 30 for barn hunt training,” my friend, Sue Zimmer, shared on a winter solstice call. “I invited some of our other Airedale friends to throw in. Would you want to bring Major over?
A little background here is necessary. You met Sue Zimmer in a previous column when my Airedale, Major, introduced her Airedales, Chipper and Buckwheat, to pheasant hunting. The Oh Rats Dog Training Center is co-owned by another dog show friend, Sue Kendall, and Bernadette Zimick-Stahlkopf. They host many kinds of dog training and offer “barn hunt” trials at their facility.