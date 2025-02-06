Christine Thomas: My Airedale, Major, meets ‘the rats’: Part 1

“I am headed over to the Oh Rats Training Center in Sheboygan Falls on Dec. 30 for barn hunt training,” my friend, Sue Zimmer, shared on a winter solstice call. “I invited some of our other Airedale friends to throw in. Would you want to bring Major over?

A little background here is necessary. You met Sue Zimmer in a previous column when my Airedale, Major, introduced her Airedales, Chipper and Buckwheat, to pheasant hunting. The Oh Rats Dog Training Center is co-owned by another dog show friend, Sue Kendall, and Bernadette Zimick-Stahlkopf. They host many kinds of dog training and offer “barn hunt” trials at their facility.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here