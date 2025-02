Hunters and anglers are a funny bunch. We take in a few points of data, such as seasonal timing and weather, and we draw big conclusions. The easiest way to frame this is when it comes to the whitetail rut.

As October starts to give way to November, the chatter in deer-hunting circles is always the same: Are they chasing yet? Is it going to be early this year? Then as the rut progresses, we use our personal experiences to fill in the blanks. A mini version of this happens with shed antlers.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here