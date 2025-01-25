Want to take the plunge into buying land for deer hunting? Here’s three things to know

With the deer season in the rearview mirror, it’s easy to reflect on what went right and what went wrong last year. Maybe you had a great year, or maybe your usual spots were overrun by other hunters.
Maybe you have a couple of youngsters at home who you’d really like to introduce to deer hunting in a safe, controlled environment. Owning deer ground is a dream for nearly every hunter, but most folks believe it’s not in the cards. Certainly, land ownership isn’t available to everyone, but there are more options than a lot of people think.