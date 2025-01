I didn’t even realize it until I saw the email blast, but we’re already at the midpoint of the DNR’s 10-year deer management plan, which was finalized in 2018. I’m still deciding if that means time flies when you’re having fun, or if I’m just getting old.

In the meantime, I sifted through this detailed halfway report, and here’s what I found.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here