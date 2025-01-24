Episode 524 – Legislative session starts, DNR muskie plan, Keystone WMA, Denali and crossbows

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the show talking about new legislation affecting Minnesota’s outdoors plus the lack of walk-in access funding in the latest U.S. Farm Bill extension. Then Aaron Meyer from the Muskie and Pike Alliance visits to talk about the status of the DNR’s new muskie management plan. Kelly Pharis from the DNR joins the program to talk about the new 1,800-plus acre Keystone Wildlife Management Area in the metro area and a public review process now underway to gather comments on the new public land. Denali naming controversy plus crossbows and forward-facing sonar discussion dominates the final segment with Tim Lesmeister.