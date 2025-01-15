Get your trophy scored, win some prizes at the 2025 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic

Be a part of Minnesota whitetail deer hunting history and include your trophy in the biggest display of state bucks in one place. If you took a mount-worthy buck during one of the past Minnesota deer hunting seasons, bring it to the 2025 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic. The goal of the event is to showcase your trophy for the entire weekend, plus, you have a chance to win ribbon and a great prize.

Yes, it’s an awesome opportunity to show off the buck you harvested in Minnesota. But, even more importantly, getting a rack scored at the Classic could mean big prizes, too.

There are 44 scoring categories that will be available in the ribbon competition, they will be separated by Current (taken in 2024) or Historical (anything from a previous year) divisions. Trophies can only be entered into the competition one time (you cannot bring that trophy in for a second year to compete).

New for 2025 is the LADIES DIVISION. We will add 4 categories. Ladies Typical Firearm & Archery and Nontypical Firearm & Archery.

Bring your antlers in for all three days of the show – scheduled Friday through Sunday, March 14-16 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee – and you’ll be eligible for a host of other prizes, including a Gearhead Disrupter 24 compound bow, 10 Madison Custom Deer Calls, 10 Rivers Edge Traveler Hang On Treestand, 3 Cuddeback Tracks IR Trail Cameras and 3 Tactacam Reveal Trail Cameras.

For those leaving their antlers for all three days, to be eligible for the drawing, whitetail antlers need a minimum gross score of 140. Shed antlers, bear skulls, moose and elk antlers are eligible. One entry is allowed per person from hunters who harvested their animals in Minnesota. The drawing and award ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Seminar Area B.

The RADAR by Barronett Blinds will be awarded for first place in each of the 44 categories, but winners must be on hand Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. by Stage B to receive their prize and a blue ribbon. The top three finishers receive ribbons. Must be present to receive ribbons and blind.

The Minnesota Official Measurers will be on hand scoring antlers all three days of the Classic. The scoring office will open early each day of the show – Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 8 a.m., and Sunday 8-10 a.m. No entries will be taken after 10 a.m. Trophies that the MOM staff scores also can be entered into the organization’s state recordbook, “Big Game Records of Minnesota.”

Those planning to show their trophy this year may bring them to the event Friday or Saturday and leave them through Sunday at 1 pm will receive one entry into the Uncle Sam Drawing. The 2 or 3 day pass will cost $20 and will include measuring one antler or skull, entry into the competition and a ticket in the drawing (must be present to win Sunday at 1 pm on Stage B).

Attendees bringing their big-game trophy antlers or bear skulls to the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic should rest easy knowing that those prized possessions will be in good hands. Canterbury Park will provide 24-hour security during the show. There will be two security guards on duty at all times and one security guard will be positioned at the trophy wall 24 hours a day. Security cameras are also positioned to monitor the entire facility.

Our staff looks forward to seeing you. For more information go to: www.mndeerclassic.com.

SCORING CATEGORIES

WHITETAIL

Typical-Firearm

Typical-Archery

Typical-Muzzleloader

Typical-Non-Hunting

Typical-Crossbow

Typical-Firearms-Historical

Typical-Archery-Historical

Typical-Muzzleloader-Historical

Typical-Crossbow-Historical

Typical-Youth-Firearms

Typical-Youth-Archery

Typical-Youth-Muzzleloader

Typical – Ladies – Firearm

Typical – Ladies – Archery

Nontypical-Firearm

Nontypical-Archery

Nontypical-Muzzleloader

Nontypical-Non-Hunting

Nontypical-Crossbow

Nontypical-Firearm-Historical

Nontypical-Archery-Historical

Nontypical-Muzzleloader-Historical

Nontypical-Crossbow-Historical

Nontypical-Youth-Firearm

Nontypical-Youth-Archery

Nontypical-Youth-Muzzleloader

Nontypical – Ladies – Firearm

Nontypical – Ladies – Archery

WHITETAIL SHEDS



Typical-Shed Matched Set

Typical-Shed Single

Nontypical-Shed Matched Set

Nontypical-Shed Single

MOOSE

Archery-Historical

Firearms-Historical

Muzzleloader-Historical

Sheds-Single

Matched-Set

Non-Hunting

ELK

Typical

Nontypical

BEAR

Archery

Firearm

Muzzleloader

NonHunting