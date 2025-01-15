Commentary: Edward S. Thomas, an Ohio naturalist who left a strong legacy

I consider myself a naturalist. Naturalists are folks who look at nature, interpret what they see, and are able to pass on their knowledge to others about the natural world.
As an outdoors person, educator, and park ranger for many years, I am always seeking more knowledge, and appreciate people who are exemplary in their field. In recent years, I was reintroduced to a real expert in the realm of studying and interpreting nature to the greater enrichment of people young and old. The individual’s name is Edward Sinclair Thomas.