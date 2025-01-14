Michigan Mixed Bag: Kalamazoo Outdoor Expo on tap

Kalamazoo, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Outdoor Expo will be held Jan. 17-19 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49048.

The show features archery, outfitters, taxidermy, fishing charters, fishing lures, fly fishing, trapping supplies, shooter supplies, hunting blinds, decoys, knives, food plots, furs, safaris, boats, paddle sports, RVs, ATV’S, camping, lake and cabin lifestyle, outdoor apparel, and much more.

Show hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free. Parking is free.

Visit www.KalamazooOutdoorExpo.com for more info.

Lansing — Bowhunters in southeast Michigan can still fill a tag during the Urban Archery Season, which runs through Jan. 31.

The season has been expanded this year and is open in Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair (except DMU 174), Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Any unused deer license is valid during this special management season.

Hunters should check local ordinances in the communities where they are interested in hunting to make sure hunting is allowed and to see whether only specific areas are open for the extended season.

State game and wildlife areas in all three counties are open to hunting during this extended season.

Black Lake Sturgeon Season Begins Feb. 1

Onaway, Mich. — The 2025 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. All anglers must register online in advance to participate in the fishing season, and those age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.

The harvest limit for the 2025 season on Black Lake is six lake sturgeon. Officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs:

• The sixth fish is harvested.

• Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season. The season will end either at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, or when one of the above scenarios is met, at which point anglers will be notified via text message and on the ice by DNR personnel that they must immediately stop fishing for lake sturgeon.

Anyone who wants to participate this year must register online by Jan. 31. Get more registration and season information at Michigan.gov/Sturgeon.

Lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in Black Lake over the past two decades have been a successful collaboration between the DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University, and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership. This population has increased in the past 20 years due to lake sturgeon rearing and stocking efforts and research and protection of spawning adults, and this trend is expected to continue.

Ice conditions may vary greatly, and anglers should always use extreme caution when ice fishing. The Black Lake sturgeon season start date will not be postponed due to weather or other conditions. The season may be canceled up to 48 hours prior to the start of the season if circumstances pose a significant safety risk to anglers and staff (per Fisheries Order 240). The DNR will post any updated information to the department website and notify anglers via text message and email if any changes occur.

Visit Michigan.gov/IceSafety for tips to stay safe on the ice.

Michigan Wild Game Wine Dinner Returns to Traverse City

Traverse City, Mich. — The Conservation Resource Alliance will hold a Wild Game Wine Dinner beginning at 6 p.m Saturday, February 1, at the Boathouse Restaurant on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City.

Fifty dollars from every meal will support CRA’s work to restore vital cold-water habitats in the northwest region of the Lower Peninsula. Participants also may take part in an exciting silent auction featuring unique items and experiences.

Over the past decade, this event has raised more than $60,000 for CRA’s restoration projects. Tickets go fast, so don’t wait, reserve yours today

To make reservations by phone call the Boathouse at (231) 223-4030.

If you can’t make it to the dinner, but still would like to support CRA, make a donation by visiting www.boathouseonwestbay.com/event-tickets.