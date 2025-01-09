Jan. 20 is a Free Park Day at Minnesota state parks, recreation areas

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Monday, Jan. 20.

This Free Park Day is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas. There is one fee-free day for each season of the year, giving Minnesotans an opportunity to experience state parks and recreation areas at different times of the year.

The 2025 free park days are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Jan. 20

Saturday, April 26

Saturday, June 14

Friday, Nov. 28

“While Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open 365 days per year, most visits occur in the summer,” said Ann Pierce, director of DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “Minnesota state parks truly shine year-round, and winter is a special time to embrace the state’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities; so we’re hoping people will come out and join us on Jan. 20.”

In winter, visitors can partake in popular activities like sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, if snow conditions are suitable. There are also many winter outdoor activities that don’t require snow, such as birding, wildlife watching, winter hiking, nature photography, and having a campfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.

If ice conditions are suitable, ice fishing is also a popular activity in state parks and recreation areas.

Many parks offer snowshoe rentals, and select parks offer ski rentals. Visitors looking for rental equipment or certain recreational opportunities can use the DNR’s ParkFinder tool to find the best destination for their visit.

The DNR recommends visitors wear clothing appropriate for the weather and bring water and snacks. Trails are often icy in the winter, so visitors planning to hike may want to bring traction devices for their footwear.

Visitors are advised to check for updates in the visitor alert section on park websites before leaving home. Visitors can also download free maps from park websites, which can be found in the free Avenza maps app that helps visitors navigate even when there’s no cell service.

Visitors who prefer a paper map can pick one up at the ranger station; look outside the station if it’s closed.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping or equipment rentals.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Free Park Days webpage.