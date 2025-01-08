Bob Mitchell’s Fly Shop in Minnesota closes its doors in St. Paul

Bob Mitchell’s Fly Shop in St. Paul, a popular institution in metro-area fly-fishing circles that opened in Lake Elmo in the late 1970s, has closed its doors for good.
Thorne Bros. Custom Rod & Tackle in Blaine purchased the fly shop from owners Robert and Rhea Hawkins, according to a company announcement Jan. 2.
“Bob Mitchell’s name is synonymous with fly fishing in this region, and we’re honored to carry on that history and tradition in Blaine,” said Ben Olsen, co-owner of Thorne Bros., in an interview.