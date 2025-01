Pennsylvania ice anglers who didn’t get a chance to use their equipment for the last two winters received an early Christmas present this season when waters in the central and northcentral regions of the state locked up for several days around the big holiday.

In particular, ice fishing was good to excellent in midsize lakes and ponds in the core counties of Snyder, Mifflin and Juniata, as well in the Northern Tier counties of Tioga and Potter, at the least.

