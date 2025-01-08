Minnesota Mixed Bag: Apply for turkey permits for ‘A’ season in select WMAs

St. Paul — Turkey hunters have through Friday, Feb. 21, to apply for turkey-hunting permits for the ‘A’ spring hunting season at Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas. There will be 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

In addition to a turkey license, a permit is required for those hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in one of these WMAs during the A season. Turkey firearms permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system for the A season. While a license is required for all seasons, hunters do not need a permit to hunt Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the B, C, D, E, or F seasons. In addition, this year a permit will no longer be required for firearms hunters during any season to hunt Mille Lacs WMA, but a license is still required.

Turkey licenses will go on sale in early March for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off on Wednesday, April 16. Crossbows will be allowed by all hunters with an archery turkey license. Turkey hunting season dates and details for 2025 are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

DNR LOOKING TO FILL 200 PAID SUMMER INTERNSHIPS

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is looking for students interested in learning more about natural resources careers through paid summer internships.

DNR summer interns receive training, develop skills, and contribute in important ways to the department’s mission of working with Minnesotans to conserve and manage natural resources, provide outdoor recreational opportunities, and provide for commercial uses of natural resources.

The DNR has a wide variety of internship opportunities throughout the state, including in fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications, and more. Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week and receive a wage of $19 per hour. To be considered for an internship, fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit is required.

To review the internship opportunities and apply for those of interest, visit the state of Minnesota careers website. Internship applications will be accepted through Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June.

GEORGE H. CROSBY MANITOU STATE PARK FEATURED ON 2025 STATE PARK VEHICLE PERMIT

St. Paul — For the first time, the Minnesota state park vehicle permit sticker and collectible mug features George H. Crosby Manitou State Park in northeastern Minnesota. The park also celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025.

George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is located near Silver Bay, near the shore of Lake Superior. Known for its challenging backcountry hiking trails, the park features dramatic terrain, including steep ridges, cascading waterfalls along the Manitou River, and dense forests of mature yellow birch, cedar, and maples.

The year-round permit, which is applied to a vehicle windshield, is valid for all 73 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. The permit costs $35 and is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. Permits may be purchased online at mndnr.gov/permit, or in person at state park ranger stations during open office hours. Visitors should check individual park websites for office hours.

Revenue from permit fees is used to pay for operational expenses in state parks and recreation areas.

2025 GOVERNOR’S FISHING OPENER TO BE HELD IN CROSSLAKE

St. Paul — Gov. Tim Walz recently announced the 77th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place in Crosslake on May 9-10. Each year, Explore Minnesota works with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota DNR, and a Minnesota community to plan the event that honors the state’s tourism and fishing opportunities.

“I am thrilled to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Crosslake,” Walz said in a press release. “This region is known for its phenomenal fishing and outdoor recreation. It is also home to an incredible resort community, making Crosslake the perfect place to kick off summer.”

CPL GRANT PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

St. Paul — The application system for the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program is now open. CPL funds conservation projects that restore, enhance, or protect forests, wetlands, prairies, and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife in Minnesota.

Grant requests may range from $5,000 to $500,000, with a maximum total project cost of $1 million. Nonprofit organizations and government entities are eligible to apply, and a 10% match of non-state origin is required. Funding for the CPL program comes from the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

• $2.5 million is available for the traditional cycle. Projects must be on public lands/waters, or on lands protected by a permanent conservation easement. Apply by 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.

• $1 million is available for the Expedited Conservation Projects grant cycle. ECP funds projects up to $50,000 for eligible activities on public lands and waters. The ECP application is open continuously through May 12, 2025, or until all funds are awarded. Apply by 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 for the first round of ECP funding.