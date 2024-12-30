Monday, December 30th, 2024
Michigan DNR details ways to use your Christmas tree as habitat

What is the best use for that Christmas tree now that the holidays are over? The Michigan DNR has some ideas for readers. (Stock photo)

Lansing — Each year, Michiganders purchase millions of live Christmas trees. When the holidays are over though, many people wonder if there are beneficial uses for their trees rather than sending them to a landfill.

The answer is yes. There are many ways that your old Christmas trees can keep on giving as habitat, but it’s important to think carefully about the best way to do so.

Christmas trees for fish?

People often ask the Michigan Department of Natural Resources whether their Christmas trees would make good habitat for fish.

This is a great question, as many of Michigan’s lakes once had woody habitat, such as a fallen tree, every 5 to 50 feet. This woody habitat is important for fish, turtles, frogs, herons and other animals, because it provides refuge from predators and opportunities to bask in the sun, reduces wave energy that erodes shorelines and encourages growth of aquatic plants.

Harder-wood trees with an open branch structure provide high-quality habitat.

However, Christmas trees are classified as softwoods, and are typically species such as balsam fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, noble fir, Scotch pine, Virginia pine and white pine. These softwoods break down relatively quickly in aquatic environments. The dense branches on Christmas trees that are perfect for holding ornaments are often too dense for many fish to use as habitat.

Additionally, pesticides applied to Christmas trees, leftover decorations and anchors used to sink trees may introduce unwanted materials into our waters. So, if you’re thinking about sinking that tree in your favorite lake for fish habitat, you may want to consider an alternative.

Suggested uses

What is the best use for that Christmas tree? Here are some options:

• Create a brush pile on your property to provide habitat. Wildlife may use it for nesting or as a food source. Just make sure that the tree is pesticide-free and that you’ve removed all of the ornaments and other decorations.

• Cut the tree into small pieces or mulch it to use in garden pots or landscaping, which will return nutrients to the soil. Depending on the type of gardening you’re doing and the type of tree you have, you may need to confirm that the tree is pesticide-free and that it won’t negatively affect soil composition for whatever you’re growing.

• Give the tree to a friend who has chickens or goats. Chickens can roost on trees and goats love to chew on them. Again, make sure the tree is pesticide-free before allowing animals to use it.

• Recycle your tree through your municipality. Many cities and towns collect trees or have designated drop-off locations.

