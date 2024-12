There certainly were plenty of eye-opening headlines in Michigan Outdoor News last year.

From more research and legal battles over the gray wolf, and the conviction of the man responsible for killing a hunter in 2018, to a lawsuit against the Natural Resources Commission over coyote hunting, there was no shortage of big news. Following are some of the biggest stories in MON during 2024.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here