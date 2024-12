Changeover is coming to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission this new year, but what that means for fish and wildlife management remains to be seen.

“There will be some new faces on the commission, for sure,” said NRC Chairman Tom Baird.

Both Baird and Commissioner David Cozad were appointed to the seven-member commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2021 and both of their terms wrapped up at the end of 2024.

