Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Local conservationists get national award

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service recently announced that three leaders of the annual Allegheny River Cleanup have received the 2024 Outstanding Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship award.

The recipients are Piper VanOrd, owner and creative director of Allegheny Outfitters in Warren; David Snyder, longstanding volunteer; and Nathan Welker, aquatics program manager of the Allegheny National Forest.

The Forest Service annually honors employees, volunteers and organizations who have demonstrated a significant contribution to the protection and enhancement of rivers in the National Wild and Scenic River System.

Washington, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Dec. 9 signed a presidential proclamation establishing the Carlisle Federal Indian Boarding School National Monument in Carlisle, Pa., as the 432nd site in national park system.

The presidential proclamation for the new national monument, designated under the Antiquities Act, acknowledges the painful past of forced assimilation of Native children through the implementation of federal Indian boarding school policies.

Established in 1879, the Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the first off-reservation boarding school for Native children and youth in the continental United States.

Cooperative Names Winner of Deer Raffle

Bradford, Pa. — The opening Saturday of firearms deer season on the Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative here was a good day for Colton Eschrich, of Bradford. He harvested and then brought a buck to the cooperative’s deer check station on SR 59.

His buck dressed out at 143 pounds, had nine points, and was found to be 3.5 years old.

Each hunter who harvested a buck received a raffle ticket for a $250 prize drawn after the co-op’s deer check stations close. Eschrich’s ticket was drawn as the winner of the $250 antlered deer raffle prize.

New Manager for Tobyhanna Park Complex

​Harrisburg — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of Justin Waid to manage the Tobyhanna State Park Complex in Monroe and Wayne counties.

In May, Waid took over managerial duties of the park complex, which includes Big Pocono State Park in Monroe County and Gouldsboro State Park in Monroe and Wayne counties. The flagship park, Tobyhanna, spans 5,440 acres and features the 170-acre Tobyhanna Lake.

Waid comes to Tobyhanna from Sinnemahoning State Park in Cameron and Potter counties. He has held several roles within DCNR beginning as an intern, and as a park resource ranger, a ranger trainee, and a park manager trainee.

$10 Million Trails Investment Highlighted

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently visited here to celebrate a $649,900 grant to Lycoming County that supports Phase 1 of the development of the Susquehanna River Walk Extension and spotlight the Shapiro administration’s significant investment in trails across the state.

This 1.46-mile Susquehanna River Walk Extension will provide residents and visitors with a new recreational opportunity and will positions the area as a key destination in the Pennsylvania Wilds and Lumber Heritage Region, according to Dunn.

31 Farms in 13 Counties to Stay Farms Forever

Harrisburg — The Shapiro administration recently announced that Pennsylvania is investing $10,215,541 to purchase development rights for 2,842 acres on 31 farms in 13 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development.

In 2024, Pennsylvania preserved 167 new farms and 13,847 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.6 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

Farmers face fierce competition from developers seeking to buy their land, according to Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who added that saving farmland for producing food is critical.