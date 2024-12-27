Pennsylvania bill would use fences around crops to stem ag damage, includes PGC cost-share funding

A bill being drafted by a Pennsylvania legislator would create a program to erect deer fencing around crops, and part of the cost would be paid by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

State Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-New Bloomfield, is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for what he said is a long-term solution to the crop-damage issue. Stambaugh intends to introduce a bill in February that would create a 50/50 cost-share program between farmers and foresters and the Game Commission to erect wildlife-deterrent fencing to protect crops and forests from damage, mainly from deer.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here