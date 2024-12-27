Pennsylvania bill would use fences around crops to stem ag damage, includes PGC cost-share funding

A bill being drafted by a Pennsylvania legislator would create a program to erect deer fencing around crops, and part of the cost would be paid by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
State Rep. Perry Stambaugh, R-New Bloomfield, is circulating a co-sponsorship memo for what he said is a long-term solution to the crop-damage issue. Stambaugh intends to introduce a bill in February that would create a 50/50 cost-share program between farmers and foresters and the Game Commission to erect wildlife-deterrent fencing to protect crops and forests from damage, mainly from deer.