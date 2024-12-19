Ben Moyer: Merits of a longer, limited deer season in Pennsylvania

By many measures, deer season 2024 was a good one. It was the first one in recent memory when our group wasn’t buying bags of ice to stuff inside our kills. Most of Pennsylvania had snow on the ground through the entire first week (Some locations had too much), and ideal temperatures allowed you to hang a deer and take your time with the processing without concerns about the meat freezing solid.

No matter the weather, deer season is an enjoyable and even a festive event in our state. Still, there’s a nagging sense that deer season might be able to accomplish more in a practical way toward easing Pennsylvania farmers’ serious problem of crop damage by deer.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here