Wednesday, October 16th, 2024
Minnesota’s 2024 bear season a ‘complete 180’ from last

Minnesota bear hunters experienced much success this season compared with last season’s poor harvest due to the abundance of natural food. This year’s bear kill might near double that of a year ago. (Stock photo)

As the 2024 Minnesota bear season closed on Sunday, Oct. 13, the season’s harvest was estimated just above 3,400 bruins as of Friday, Oct. 11. While DNR estimates after the official end to the season weren’t available, department officials say the kill could hit just above 3,500.
“Very few bears are taken at the end of the season, and it has really slowed down,” said Andrew Tri, Minnesota DNR bear research scientist.
Likely, the finalized kill will be nearly double that of a year ago, when the species’ natural dining room provided most of what bears needed heading into the winter months.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

