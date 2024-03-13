No open-water walleye harvest on Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs, at least through mid-August

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the first time since 2020, Lake Mille Lacs anglers this spring will have a catch-and-release regulation for walleyes beginning on the inland waters fishing opener. The Minnesota DNR unveiled the 2024 regulations for the big lake today. Starting on opener, May 11, the 2024 Mille Lacs regulations include catch-and-release for walleyes through the spring and most of summer, with the potential to harvest one walleye starting on Friday, Aug. 16.