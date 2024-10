If I were a minnow in Froggy Bottom Creek, out behind my house, I would be worried about losing life and limb.

The current drought, which has afflicted more than 90% of Ohio and all or parts of 87 of 88 counties at this writing, is drying up its aquatic home and the remaining “little fish” are being crowded into skinnier and skinnier water. I corralled a couple of them the other day and asked my friend and colleague, Fred Snyder, about them.

