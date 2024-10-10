Minnesota man charged with killing a protected gray wolf

A 30-year-old Hinckley man has been charged with killing a federally-protected gray wolf in 2021, a gross misdemeanor, according to a late-September court filing in Pine County District Court.
In addition, Brady Tyler Harth also faces gross misdemeanor charges of transporting illegal big-game animals (a whitetail buck and a bear) in 2021 and 2022. Gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail, a $3,000 fine, or both. Further, Harth was charged with illegally possessing the deer and bear, which DNR officials say were taken illegally.