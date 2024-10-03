Hunter walking trails get a facelift in northern Minnesota

As Scott Johnson drove to his desired ruffed grouse-hunting spot on Minnesota’s season opener in mid-September, he felt a pang of pride as he passed parked cars at area hunter walking trail trailheads.

“It’s great. It’s very rewarding when people are using these and hopefully, probably appreciating them,” said Johnson, who is the Ruffed Grouse Society’s forest conservation coordinator in Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

The sense of accomplishment surfaced in that moment because the RGS and local entities in northern Minnesota had spent the past few years upgrading and restoring the hunter walking trails.

