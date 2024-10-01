Iowa’s fall community trout stocking starts Oct. 18

Eighteen lakes across Iowa will receive trout this fall. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each location as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a night crawler or corn under a small bobber or small spinners, such as a Panther Martin or Mepps, is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing. A family-friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing. Check the Iowa DNR Trout Fishing website to see which lakes are having events.

The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

2024 Fall Community Trout Stocking Schedule

Oct. 18, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, Noon

Oct. 18, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, 3 p.m.

Oct. 18, Sand Lake, Marshalltown, Noon

Oct. 24, Ottumwa Park Pond, Ottumwa, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25, Prairie Park Fishery, Cedar Rapids, 10 a.m.

Oct. 25, Liberty Centre Pond, North Liberty, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 26, Emma Young Pond, Clinton, 10 a.m.

Oct. 26, Industrial Park Pond, Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Oct. 26, Discovery Park Pond, Muscatine, Noon

Oct. 28, Terra Lake, Johnston, Noon

Oct. 28, Triumph Park East & West, Waukee, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, Noon

Oct. 31, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, Noon

Nov. 5, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, Noon

Nov. 5, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 8, Heritage Pond, Dubuque, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8, North Prairie Lake, Cedar Falls, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 27, Blue Pit, Mason City, 11 a.m.

Find more information about trout fishing in community lakes on the DNR trout fishing webpage.