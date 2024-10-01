Search
Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Iowa’s fall community trout stocking starts Oct. 18

The Iowa DNR will stock 18 lakes with rainbow trout this fall as an angling opportunity in areas that cannot support trout during the summer months. (Stock photo)

Eighteen lakes across Iowa will receive trout this fall. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each location as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months. 

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a night crawler or corn under a small bobber or small spinners, such as a Panther Martin or Mepps, is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing. A family-friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing. Check the Iowa DNR Trout Fishing website to see which lakes are having events.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

How to smoke wild game for mouthwatering meat

Blood-trailing tricks: How to find a deer when the tracking gets tough

How will pheasant hunters fare in the Midwest? A look at the forecast for 2024

The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

2024 Fall Community Trout Stocking Schedule 

Oct. 18, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, Noon

Oct. 18, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, 3 p.m.

Oct. 18, Sand Lake, Marshalltown, Noon

Oct. 24, Ottumwa Park Pond, Ottumwa, 11 a.m.

Oct. 25, Prairie Park Fishery, Cedar Rapids, 10 a.m.

Oct. 25, Liberty Centre Pond, North Liberty, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 26, Emma Young Pond, Clinton, 10 a.m.

Oct. 26, Industrial Park Pond, Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Oct. 26, Discovery Park Pond, Muscatine, Noon

Oct. 28, Terra Lake, Johnston, Noon

Oct. 28, Triumph Park East & West, Waukee, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, Noon

Oct. 31, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, Noon

Nov. 5, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, Noon

Nov. 5, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 8, Heritage Pond, Dubuque, 11 a.m.

Nov. 8, North Prairie Lake, Cedar Falls, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 27, Blue Pit, Mason City, 11 a.m. 

Find more information about trout fishing in community lakes on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?