Blood-trailing tricks: How to find a deer when the tracking gets tough

The archery deer-hunting season is here in many states and coming soon in others. While every bowhunter in the woods is hoping for a short blood trail, that won’t be the case for everyone. Perfect shots are always the goal, but they aren’t always the outcome.
While there are ways to hedge your bets on a successful tracking job, like giving your deer enough time to expire on marginal hits, it’s also true that some blood trails are just tough to suss out. This isn’t easy, but there are a few tricks that can help you when tracking gets tough.