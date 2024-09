I love to use wild game to celebrate a holiday meal. Whether it is a turkey for Thanksgiving or a goose on Christmas, I always believe that having something I harvested on the table makes the celebration that much more special.

Most people wouldn’t think about St. Patrick’s Day (Monday, March 17, 2025) as a big food holiday, but I enjoy Irish food almost as much as I enjoy Irish whiskey. And what would St Patrick’s Day be without corned beef?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here