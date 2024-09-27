Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge offering waterfowl hunt for people with disabilities

Trempealeau, Wis. — The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will offer disabled hunters a chance to hunt the River Bottoms Tract from Saturday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 25.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the hunt will end at 12 p.m. This tract will be closed to other public use and hunters during this period. Disabled hunters will be given a code to access the property. There will be a porta-potty and warming shelter available.

All participants must have a Wisconsin Class A or Class C disabled hunting permit, a Wisconsin small game license, 2024 state and federal duck stamps and a completed application. This hunt is limited to 14 participants. If more than 14 applications are received by the deadline of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, a random drawing will be held.

Hunters and assistants may download the application from the refuge website page or pick one up at the refuge office. Send the application and signed permit to: Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, WI 54661, or drop it off at the office Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or after hours drop the forms in the brown mailbox in the office parking area. Call or email Dana Schelling at (608) 539-2311, ext. 1, or dana_schelling@fws.gov with questions.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin duck hunter kills Oneida County wolf in self defense

New DNR deer unit proposal on the table in Wisconsin

A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

DNR Offering $25 Rebate on Endangered Resources License Plate Through Dec. 31

Madison — The DNR is observing 30 years of endangered resources license plates by offering a $25 rebate for new purchases through Dec. 31. Since 1994, plate sales have played a role in funding DNR conservation work for more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species listed as endangered, threatened or special concern. One example of how this money is used is the creation and upkeep of the state’s system of state natural areas that provide habitat for many of the state’s endangered plant and animal species.

Those who have already renewed a 2024 registration may still switch to an endangered resources license plate and take advantage of the rebate. The cost for the new plate this year would be $15. The rebate is available through Dec. 31 for people who buy new endangered resources plates or for current plate-holders who switch from one plate design to another.

Report Franklin’s Ground Squirrel Sightings

Madison — The DNR is asking the public to report Franklin’s ground squirrel sightings. With a gray head and tan, flecked body, the Franklin’s ground squirrel looks like a gray squirrel, but this special concern species has a shorter, less bushy tail and small ears.

The most recent reports are restricted to far northwestern counties and central Wisconsin. The species prefers brushy and partly wooded areas, shrubby marshland and prairie edges. Reports may be made via the DNR’s online rare species reporting form.

Minnesota Offering Early Antlerless-Only Deer Hunting Season Oct. 17-20

St. Paul — Resident and nonresident hunters may participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, in permit areas where populations are above goals or where there is an increased risk CWD. Permit areas open during the hunt are: 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 341, 605, 642, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.

License and permit requirements are available on Page 88 of the Minnesota hunting and regulations.

Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest Begins

White Bear Lake, Minn. — Wildlife Forever has announced the opening of the 2024-25 Art of Conservation Fish art contest. The annual program invites kids from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. Since its founding in 1997, the Fish Art Contest has reached more than 85,000 youth in 46 countries.

The free contest is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025. Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at www.FishArt.org.

“The contest offers a unique opportunity to connect students to the outdoors through science and creative art. Through hands-on learning, students may explore the beauty of the natural world while learning about the importance of conservation,” said Veronica Mangio, Wildlife Forever marketing and communications manager.