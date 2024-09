The Minnesota DNR has released its 2022 Minnesota Deer Hunter Observation Project Report, which shows a drastic increase in hunter participation from around the state, reinvigorating the value of the survey, officials say.

“This is designed to kind of be an annual thing that we do to help us with deer management. The goal is that this becomes a reliable index of the population that we can use, and I think we’re headed that way,” said Eric Michel, a DNR ungulate research scientist.

