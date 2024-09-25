Legacy of USA Clay Target League founder Jim Sable lives on after his death at age 85

Jim Sable, the man who reshaped the future of gun clubs around the country by making the sport more accessible to youth through the USA Clay Target League, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at the age of 85. Sable was the 2019 Outdoor News Person of the Year.

“Jim was a visionary … and to see both of our wheels turning at the same time to see what this organization was going to be like – not only in its early days, but what we [were] going to do in our later days,” said John Nelson, current president of the USA Clay Target League and long-time friend of Sable.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here