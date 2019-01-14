USA Clay Target League founder, president Jim Sable retires

(USA Clay Target League)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

St. Paul, Minn. — Jim Sable, the founder of the USA Clay Target League, has announced that he has stepped down from his roles as board chair and president of the league.

Sable, the former owner of a Twin Cities communication agency, is a longtime clay target shooting enthusiast who started an after-school mentoring program at the Plymouth (Minn.) Gun Club in 2001. The success of that program led to the creation of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League in 2008, where just three teams and 30 students participated in its initial year.

The program soon proved to be highly popular, and has become one of the fastest-growing youth extracurricular activities in America. In 2012, the program was reorganized under the USA High School Clay Target League moniker and began expanding to other states. Last year the League was reorganized again under the USA Clay Target League banner, and a college shooting program was introduced. Today, the League is the largest youth clay target shooting program in the nation, with nearly 30,000 students on over 900 teams expected to participate in League programs during the 2018-19 school year.

John Nelson, who had previously served as vice president and board member, has been elevated to the position of president by the league’s Board of Directors. Nelson has been involved with the League since its inception.

“The success of the League is because of Jim’s vision and determination,” said Nelson, “Jim’s devotion to youth shooting sports, and his unrelenting drive to create a lasting, safe, school-based program has resulted in the league being a beacon in the shooting sports world. His program has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of student athletes, parents, and family members, along with thousands of coaches and volunteers.”

For more info, visit http://usaclaytarget.com.

— USA Clay Target League