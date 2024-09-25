Habitat is the focus of Minnesota DNR’s draft pheasant, duck plans

The Minnesota DNR is taking public comments on updated versions of the state’s duck and pheasant action plans – documents that will help guide the management of the popular game species during the next five years beginning in 2025.
All public comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 (see instructions below). The five-year action plans, which outline short-term strategies to help meet longer-term conservation goals, enable the DNR and its conservation partners to more frequently assess and adjust activities to changing habitat conditions that affect both ducks and pheasants.