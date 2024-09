A night-fishing trip off the shores of Cleveland on Nov. 24, 2023, landed an angler from Olmsted Township a monster size walleye and two fishing boats.

Ryan Smith was trolling offshore when he landed a 12.54-pound, 29.5-inch walleye that won the Walleye Fall Brawl and the Walleye Fall Slam in 2023. Once again this year, thousands of anglers are entering the Walleye Fall Brawl and Walleye Slam in hopes of getting just as lucky as Smith did last year.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here