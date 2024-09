Hunters will no longer be able to use firearms at the Windsor Township State Game Area in Eaton County, Mich.

The 207-acre area is owned by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget but has been operated as a state game area by DNR under a memorandum of understanding since 2006. The game area is in a relatively urban setting and has been shrinking as DTMB has developed other uses for it.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here