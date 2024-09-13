Search
Friday, September 13th, 2024
Friday, September 13th, 2024

Offer feedback on Minnesota DNR’s updated duck and pheasant action plans

The five-year plans enable the Minnesota DNR and conservation partners to more frequently assess and adjust activities in response to changing conditions that impact pheasants and ducks. (File photo by John Pollmann)

Feedback on updated versions of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ duck and pheasant action plans is being accepted through Friday, Oct. 11.

“DNR technical experts, with input from conservation and tribal partners, have been working since March to refresh our current pheasant and duck action plans,” said Leslie McInenly, DNR wildlife populations and regulations manager. “The drafts now out for public comment reflect current conditions and public priorities that were identified by input collected on our public questionnaire last spring, both of which will inform our management priorities from 2025 to 2030.”

Each action plan outlines short-term strategies to help meet long-term conservation goals. The five-year plans enable the DNR and conservation partners to more frequently assess and adjust activities in response to changing conditions that impact pheasants and ducks.

These short-term action plans support longer-term strategic plans, including the Long-Range Duck Recovery Plan and the National Wild Pheasant Conservation Plan.

A draft of the updated pheasant plan can be seen here, and the duck plan is available here.

Public webinars will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, during which staff will explain proposed plan updates and take comments. The duck plan webinar begins at 6 p.m. The pheasant plan webinar will follow at 7 p.m.

An online questionnaire also provides an opportunity for people to share their thoughts through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Written comments may also be submitted to the Wildlife Section, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, Minnesota 55155.

The DNR initiated the plan updates this spring by collecting public input on management priorities and evaluating progress on the 2019-2023 plans.

More information about DNR habitat work, activities and accomplishments related to the action plans as well as copies of the former plans are available on the waterfowl management webpage and pheasant management webpage.

