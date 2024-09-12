Minnesota archers set to learn (non) winter’s effects on whitetails

As Minnesota kicked off its first archery season allowing crossbow use for all last year, it didn’t lead to an increased harvest – a concern of some leading up to the season.

“I’ve been looking at several things based on harvest – archery harvest, crossbow harvest – and there isn’t really anything that drastically stands out just as a result of crossbow harvest,” said Todd Froberg, DNR big-game program coordinator.

However, last season’s deer harvest was lower overall than recent years, hovering around 160,000 with about 24,000 harvested by archers making it a less-than-ideal year to set a baseline for crossbow usage, he said.

