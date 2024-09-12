Tribal moose hunts imminent in Northeast Minnesota

As moose-hunting season draws closer for the Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage Ojibwe bands in mid- to late-September, harvest limits on moose may range from six to 30 across northeast Minnesota reservations.

The moose-hunting season for the bands is likely to be another average one, with enough permits for those who are interested in the opportunity to kill a moose this season. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe offered 70 permits to members this season, capping harvest at 30 bull moose.