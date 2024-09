If you spot a vulture in Pennsylvania with what looks like a cattle ear tag affixed to each wing, there’s a good explanation for the peculiar sight.

Since 2003, biologists at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton, Pa., have been studying the movements of turkey and black vultures within the state and abroad. In order to track the birds, colored wing tags have been attached to more than 100 turkey and another 100-plus black vultures in Pennsylvania.

