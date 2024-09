The action is heating up on northcentral Pennsylvania’s elk range, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission once again is inviting people everywhere to view it in real time online.

The Game Commission’s Elk Cam, a 24-7 livestream that can be accessed here, launched the end of August. And if history is an indicator, the best is yet to come, with elk continually becoming more active in coming weeks and putting on a show for the camera.

