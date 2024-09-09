On Aug. 21, over 200 U.S. Army soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division climbed all 46 of the Adirondack High Peaks. LTC Max Ferguson, a New York native, joins the podcast and explains the historic relationship between the operation and the 10th’s history, as well as how the region and especially the mountains have proved beneficial to soldiers for both training and recreation.
Episode 54 — Soldiers of 10th Mountain Division climb Adirondack High Peaks
