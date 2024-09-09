Search
Eight new natural resources officers start careers in Ohio

The commissioning ceremony for eight new Ohio natural resources officers took place at Deer Creek State Park Lodge and Conference Center in mid-August. (Photo courtesy ODNR)

Mount Sterling, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) has eight new natural resources officers who were sworn in during a commissioning ceremony at Deer Creek State Park Lodge and Conference Center in mid-August. The officers completed their instruction as part of the seventh Natural Resources (NRO) Training Academy.

“We’re excited this class of natural resources officers have completed this segment of their training,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Each officer brings a genuine passion for conservation and a strong commitment to law enforcement. Their dedication to public service will be instrumental in protecting our state’s parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.”

ODNR natural resources officers are commissioned peace officers who protect and promote Ohio’s natural resources. They provide law enforcement services to visitors at Ohio’s premier recreational properties. Additionally, they educate the public on boating safety and natural resources conservation. Officers also assist in emergency response during floods, natural disasters, and search and rescue operations.

“Today is a significant milestone as we welcome these new natural resources officers,” said ODNR Division of Ohio State Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb. “I am confident that their presence in the community will foster a positive impact. I look forward to seeing them uphold the high standards of our division as they protect Ohio’s natural resources.”

The newly sworn in officers received their basic Peace Officer training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. They also completed an additional four weeks of specialized training related to ODNR operations.

In addition to law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in areas such as ATV use, communications, vessel operation, advanced firearms, and self-defense.

For the next several months, the new officers will continue their training by working closely with experienced officers in their assignment areas.

The new natural resources officers, their hometown, and where they are being assigned are as follows:

• Michael Chandler, Oregon, Ohio (Maumee Bay State Park)

• Memphis Cutshall, Fresno, Ohio (Hocking Hills State Park)

• Joseph Estepp, Hilliard, (Lake Hope State Park)

• Konner Logston, Portage, (East Harbor State Park)

• Jackson Schultz, Mansfield, (Indian Lake State Park)

• Mitchell Sturm, Sylvania, (East Harbor State Park)

• Kelsey Witko, Hebron, Ky., (East Fork State Park)

• Megan Zdybowicz, Westerville, (Alum Creek State Park)

What outdoor activities interest you?