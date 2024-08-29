Dove hunting an underutilized opportunity for North Dakota hunters

I grew up in an era before the early August goose hunt, and 25 years later it still feels a bit odd to think of hunters swatting mosquitoes and lathering on sunscreen.

Our first hunt of the season was mourning doves in early September. Where birds were plentiful, the sense of accomplishment was a dozen birds from a box of shells. More misses than hits were the norm. Mike Szymanski, North Dakota Game and Fish migratory bird supervisor, is one of those who appreciates the opportunity.

“Dove opener has never been an ‘unofficial holiday’ in North Dakota as it is in other states. It’s a shame because we really do have a lot of dove hunting opportunities and not many dove hunters,” he said.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here