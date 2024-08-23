Sportsmen’s clubs remain the ‘backbone of local conservation’ throughout Minnesota

A handful of years back, Tim Olson brought his daughters to Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria, Minn., thinking it would be a fun way to pass a little time at the end of summer.

It’s funny what a family outing might become. That day served as the catalyst for Olson’s involvement with the Viking Sportsmen club (he’s the current president), which, along with Douglas County Pheasants Forever, hosts the free event that draws more than 2,400 youth participants each year. And it crystallized that you don’t need to blaze trails all over creation to say you went on summer “vacation.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here