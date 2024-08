With New York’s salmon fishing being as good as it’s been in 2024, there are a few diehard salmon fishermen who have taken fishing to a new level by jig fishing for kings. Isaac Nowak of Brockport is one of those anglers who has accepted the challenge.

“For area identification we would use the typical salmon ports to the west that usually hold large numbers of salmon for the summer,” says Nowak. “Ports like Wilson, Olcott, the Oak, and Sandy (creek) should all be very productive.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here