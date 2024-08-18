North Dakota studying ways to lower bullhead populations

As a kid growing up in the 1980s, fishing to me was about opportunity. Thankfully, North Dakota’s forefathers had set up most communities near waterways for the purpose of transportation of goods.

For me, it was less about necessity and more about my ability to ride a bike to a river where I was certain to catch a pike or a perch. But most often, it was a bullhead at the end of my line.

For most anglers then and now, the bullhead is the equivalent of a dandelion: Both are rather common and neither is appreciated. And like a lover of dandelion-free lawns, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department continues to work toward reducing the number of these pesky but resilient fish.

