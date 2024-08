No doubt bear hunters are hoping for a poor acorn crop this fall. The super abundant 2023 acorn crop has shouldered much of the blame for a light bear harvest last season in Wisconsin, with the final harvest numbers coming in at 3,005 bears, well below the DNR’s harvest goal of 4,575 bears.

The 2024 bear season opens Wednesday, Sept. 4 and closes Tuesday, Oct. 8, with bait-sitters going first this year in the zones where baiters and hound hunters swap early and late openers.

